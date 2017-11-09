Delhi pollution: Arvind Kejriwal blames stubble burning, says decision on odd-even by Friday

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today blamed stubble burning in neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana for the prevailing air pollution in the national capital. (ANI image)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today blamed stubble burning in neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana for the prevailing air pollution in the national capital. The AAP convener said that the increase in PM levels in Delhi is not due to local reasons. CM Kejriwal, however, asserted that people and government of Delhi are ready to take all steps but these steps will not be enough until solution to stubble burning is found. He also announced that decision regarding implementing Odd-Even formula will be taken by Friday. For a month, the whole northern India becomes a gas chamber, not just Delhi, CM Kejriwal said. Kejriwal claimed that until state government don’t find economically viable solutions to crop burning it will not stop – he was speaking about the happenings in Haryana and Punjab.

National Green Tribunal on Thursday banned construction and industrial activities in Delhi-NCR till November 14. No trucks from outside or within Delhi will be permitted to transport any construction material, said NGT. NGT also directed sprinkling of water where PM 10 is found to be in excess of 600 micrograms per cubic metre. NGT directed authorities to implement EPCA’s directions to improve ambient air quality. NGT has also directed civic bodies to constitute teams to ensure there is no burning of waste in Delhi-NCR.

The Delhi Metro yesterday announced that its trains will undertake over 180 additional trips from tomorrow and charge four times the prevalent parking rates to discourage use of private vehicles in light of the alarming pollution levels in the city. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will be running 3,317 train trips from tomorrow instead of 3,131, an increase of 186 train trips to provide increased capacity to the public in this weather, it said in a statement.