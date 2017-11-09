Delhi pollution: Arvind Kejriwal, Amarinder Singh duet on Twitter lobs toxic air ball in Narendra Modi court

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that he wanted to meet chief ministers of Punjab and Haryana to discuss the situation on smog and excessive pollution that has enveloped North India.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that he wanted to meet chief ministers of Punjab and Haryana to discuss the situation on smog and excessive pollution that has enveloped North India. He had sent letters to both the CMs and then tweeted the same. Amarinder Singh, Chief Minister of Punjab, thereafter responded in a tweet to say that inter-state discussions would bear no fruit and urged the Narendra Modi government at Centre to intervene as ‘Centre can alone solve the problem, given its national implications’.

He further stated, “Since multiple states are involved, any meeting without the central government’s intervention would be inconsequential. Given the gravity of the situation, it is for the central government to rise to the occasion and come to the rescue of the farmers with financial aid to compensate for stubble management”.

Recently, Indian Medical Association (IMA) declared an emergency on the quality of air in the city and asked the Delhi government to take action. Schools have been shut down as breathing quality breached ‘severe plus’ levels and trucks and construction have been banned.

Amarinder Singh replied through a tweet, but it is unclear whether he was actually responding to the Delhi Chief Minister’s letter where Kejriwal had urged the CMs of Haryana and Punjab to resolve the issue of stubble burning and increase in pollution. Singh pointed out that like Delhi, Punjab too was suffering due to air pollution, forcing closure of schools and other institutions in many districts and change in timings in others. The situation in Punjab was so serious that a spate of accidents over the past few days due to smog claimed several lives, he said and expressed apprehension that the situation might worsen in “absence of immediate central intervention.”

Arvind Kejriwal, earlier in the day, through a series of tweets posted the letters he wrote to both the CMs in which he mentioned Delhi as a ‘gas chamber’ and urged them to work ‘jointly’ to resolve ‘larger public interests to improve the air quality’. Singh retorted to the tweets that Punjab also is in a serious condition as the problem is widespread and the state has no finance to compensate the farmers for stubble management but did not hint on convening any meeting.