Delhi pollution: Amarinder Singh dubs Arvind Kejriwal peculiar person, raises big question

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh. (ANI)

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh on Thursday reacted to Arvind Kejriwal’s suggestion of a meeting with the heads of Punjab and Haryana to find a solution to the pollution hazard. Singh in a press conference said that Kejriwal is a distinctive man who has views without understanding the circumstances. He then questioned the Delhi CM as to where will the 20 million tonnes of paddy straw go if stubble-burning is stopped. Singh said,”Kejriwal is a peculiar person who has views on everything without understanding the situation. There is 20 million ton of paddy straw, where do I ask farmers to store? So Kejriwal doesn’t understand this problem,” as per ANI report. Punjab CM also said that he has requested PM Modi to convene the meeting of CM’s of the affected states along with Union Ministers and reiterated that the inter-state meeting would not help. “Have requested PM to convene meeting of CMs of affected States along with Union Ministers. Just my meeting with Delhi CM resolves nothing,” Amarinder Singh said.

According to the Punjab CM office Singh in his letter to PM also asked for compensation for farmers for crop management to check the dangerous trend of stubble burning, ANI reported. Stubble burning is considered the major reason behind the deteriorating value of air quality in the national capital.

Notably, Arvind Kejriwal, earlier in the day, through a series of tweets posted the letters he wrote to both the CMs in which he mentioned Delhi as a ‘gas chamber’ and urged them to work ‘jointly’ to resolve ‘larger public interests to improve the air quality’. Meanwhile. Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot implemented the Odd Even policy in Delhi from November 13 to 17th of the same month. He urged people to cooperate during this time and has also called a meeting for cabs and taxis on Friday to ensure no surge pricing is experienced during the period.