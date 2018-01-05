Delhi Police recruitment: Good news for aspirants, for first time country-wide hiring for over 7,000 personnel

Delhi Police recruitment: In a significant step, Delhi Police will start hiring from across the country. Around 7,000 personnel will be hired.

Delhi Police recruitment: In a significant step, Delhi Police will start hiring from across the country. Around 7,000 personnel will be hired. With this Delhi police is set to become first cosmopolitan force in the country. In a first, Delhi police had held examinations in all states and Union Territories. At least 17.6 lakh people had applied for the examination. Of them, 1.9 lakh have cleared the physical tests. All of them are vying for the 7,307 vacancies for the posts of constables. Good news is that there are 2,424 vacancies reserved for women.

Following the selection in the physical test, at least 1.8 lakh, on December 5, appeared for the computer-based written examination conducted by the Staff Selection Commission. The results for the test are likely to be declared by the end of this month, police sources maintained. Prior to this, Delhi Police, like all other state police forces, used to conduct their recruitment drive only within the city. Sources said the idea of recruiting from across the country is the brainchild of police commissioner Amulya Patnaik.

Delhi Police, with the help of respective state police forces, hired grounds and stadiums to conduct the physical endurance tests between May and November. Sources said the pan-India recruitment drive has witnessed massive enthusiasm by the women applicants. According to official figures, in states such as Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, there were more women aspirants and men. Of the 989 candidates from Jharkhand who have cleared the physical endurance test, 685 are women. Similarly, of the 862 candidates who have passed the test in Chhattisgarh, 450 are women.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published the answer keys for the Delhi Police constable executive exam on ssc.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can now check their answers visiting the official website. Earlier, the commission had conducted the examination between December 5 and December 8, 2017. A total of 1,44,814 candidates appeared in the examination out of 1,55,435 candidates who registered themselves. “Representation in respect of the tentative answer keys, if any, may be submitted online from December 19 (5.30 pm) to December 22 (5.30 pm) on payment of Rs 100 per question/answer challenged,” the official website read.

SSC Delhi Police answer keys 2017: Here is how you can download it:-

1. Go to the official website- ssc.nic.in

2. Now click on the link Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2016 – answer keys.

3. A new page will open with an answer key link.

4. Enter your city name, registration number, and date of birth.

5. Your answer keys will appear on the screen.

6. Download and take a print out for further reference.

