Wanted Terrorists (ANI)

As Independence Day is approaching, Delhi police issued posters of ‘ wanted terrorists’ across the national capital. Special Cell of Delhi Police has issued posters of terrorists at all prominent places in Delhi. The posters carried photos of absconding Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Indian Mujahideen (IM) and Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorists. Ahead of Independence Day on August 15, security has been tightened in the national capital.