Delhi Police Commissioner Alok Verma to be the next CBI Chief

Alok Verma. (Source: Express Photo by Cheena Kapoor)

The Delhi Police Commissioner Alok Verma will become the next CBI Chief. His appointment was cleared by the panel led by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which also comprises Chief Justice of India J S Khehar and the Leader of Congress party in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge. Before being the city police chief of the national capital, he was the Director General (Prisons) of Delhi.

The CBI director’s post was lying vacant for more than one month after Anil Sinha’s retirement on December 2. After his retirement Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana was asked to head the agency as the interim director. Verma had taken over as Delhi Police Commissioner from February 29, 2016.

Earlier on Monday, during a meeting to appoint the CBI chief, Kharge had reportedly opposed his appointment expressing concern that Alok Verma never served in the agency. He had also opposed the move to make Alok Verma as CBI chief saying that his appointment would be in violation of Supreme Court guidelines.

Apart from Verma, two other top contenders for the post were said to be senior Union Home Ministry official Rupak Kumar Dutta and Maharashtra Director General of Police Satish Mathur. While Verma is a 1979 batch officer, Dutta and Mathur are from the 1981 batch.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had directed the government to appoint the CBI director by January 16. It gave the order while while hearing a plea last month challenging the appointment of Rakesh Asthana as the interim CBI head.

(With inputs from ANI)