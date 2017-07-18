Delhi Police arrest Robin Hood thief who ran food camps in village; dropping girlfriend phone at New Friends Colony proves costly

Delhi Police claim to have solved multiple cases of burglaries including 12 cases of theft in New Friends Colony and other parts in south Delhi with the arrest of 30-year-old Mohammad Irfan. Irfan who is also known as Ujalle and Aryan Khanna has kept the police forces of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab on their toes for the last few months. Irfan would spend the money he had stolen on his lavish lifestyle and also on charity in his native village of Jogiya Khera which is located in Sitamarhi district of Bihar. Delhi Police which had tightened the noose around Irfan was finally able to catch him after he dropped his girlfriend, who is an actor in Bhojpuri films, at a house he had robbed in New Friends Colony last month, which led to his arrest, according to an Indian Express report.

Additional DCP (southeast) M Harsha Vardhan told the Indian Express Irfan used to spend lakhs of rupees on hotel stays, pubs and gifts for his girlfriend. Harsha Vardhan also added that the police recovered 300 grams of gold and luxury watches worth Rs 25 lakh from his possession. Irfan also earned the tag of ‘Robin Hood’ as he used to give a lot of money to various people in his village, where he had told people that he was running a successful garment business in Delhi and Punjab. Irfan had in his village set up camps where the poor were given free food during Ramzan, he had another time given Rs 5 lakh to a family for their daughter’s wedding, according to the Indian Express.