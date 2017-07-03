Delhi pilgrim dies of cardiac arrest, Amarnath yatra toll rises to four

Manoj, a resident of J J Colony, Inderpur, central Delhi, was found dead in a tent at the Baltal base camp in the Ganderbal district this morning, said a police official. (Representational Photo: IE)

A 30-year-old pilgrim from Delhi was found dead at the Baltal base camp in central Kashmir today, taking the death toll in the ongoing Amarnath yatra to four, the police said. Manoj, a resident of J J Colony, Inderpur, central Delhi, was found dead in a tent at the Baltal base camp in the Ganderbal district this morning, said a police official. The deceased had apparently died of a cardiac arrest, he said. While an assistant sub-inspector of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) had died at Brarimarg on June 28, a pilgrim from Jammu was killed after being hit by a falling stone from a hillock on June 29, the first day of the yatra. Another pilgrim from West Bengal had died on his way to the cave shrine on Saturday.

The 40-day annual pilgrimage is scheduled to be concluded on August 7, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan. The yatra has been going on smoothly on both the routes — the traditional Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and the Baltal route — and so far, over 55,000 pilgrims have visited the cave shrine housing the naturally formed ice-lingam at an altitude of 3,880 metres.