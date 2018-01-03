Delhi on high! City revellers consumed Rs 30 crore worth booze on New Year’s eve

In the last financial year, the city government had earned a revenue of Rs 4,243 crore from the sale of alcohol. (PTI)

Delhiites partied hard on the eve of New Year, gulping down alcohol worth around Rs 30 crore. “There was a spurt in sale of liquor in the city on December 31. As per our records, the sale of alcohol was around Rs 30 crore that day,” a senior government official who did not wish to be named, told PTI. “The entire December month generated Rs 458 crore for the Delhi government since it was a festive season,” the official said.

In the last financial year, the city government had earned a revenue of Rs 4,243 crore from the sale of alcohol. On New Year, a total of 1,752 drunken revellers had been penalised by Delhi Police, with a majority of the offenders being youngsters.

According to the traffic police, a total of 16,720 challans were issued for various traffic violations on the New Year’s eve and after midnight.