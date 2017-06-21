Delhi on high alert after Intelligence Bureau says 6-7 terrorists sneaked into national capital

Security measures were already tightened in the capital in the wake of 3rd International Yoga Day celebrations in various parts of the city on Wednesday. (PTI photo)

A high alert has been sounded in Delhi after the Intelligence Bureau officials claimed that at least 6-7 terrorists have sneaked into the national capital to carry out a terror attack. However, security measures were already tightened in the capital in the wake of 3rd International Yoga Day celebrations in various parts of the city on Wednesday. Restrictions on vehicular traffic and parking areas in Connaught Place’s Inner Circle, which were ordered closed from 11 PM, June 19, were lifted at 11.30 AM today. Entry and exit points at the Rajiv Chowk metro station were closed till 08.30 AM for the Yoga Day celebrations.

Earlier, in the month of May, the Delhi Police was put on high alert following intelligence inputs that a group of 20-21 Laskar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists has entered the country to carry out attacks. The Delhi Police Special Cell had issued an advisory alerting its district, metro police and railway police units, asking them to step up security in market areas, religious places, malls and metro and railway stations.

This advisory had come close on the heels of terror attacks in Manchester in the UK and several other places across the world. Police sources claimed that it is suspected that the group members might be putting up in Delhi, Mumbai, Rajasthan or Punjab. Officials were also asked to carry out mock drills to check the preparedness of their staff.

PCR vans manned by National Security Guard-trained drivers and commandos were also deployed at vulnerable spots.