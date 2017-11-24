Delhi odd even: Key to Beijing’s fight against smog is accurate forecast

Delhi odd even: Delhi has faced severe air pollution and it needs to tackle it sooner rather than later. Taking a cue from Beijing will be the best possible way for the Arvind Kejriwal government. (AP image)

Delhi odd even: Delhi has faced severe air pollution and it needs to tackle it sooner rather than later. Taking a cue from Beijing will be the best possible way for the Arvind Kejriwal government. On November 2 this year, a text alert was sent to all mobile numbers issued in Beijing. Residents were warned of worsening air quality and that an orange alert — the second highest — had been declared. The orange alert means children and the elderly should stay indoors, certain factories would have to cut production and heavy vehicles would not be allowed to ply Beijing’s roads between November 4 and November 8, according to Indian Express report.

It has been learnt that the announcement was made two days in advance to allow the city to cope with an emergency action plan and if possible, hold the smog to lower levels than predicted. State-run media reported that after the orange alert ended November 8, air quality levels were better than expected. Data from the US Embassy in Beijing, which measures concentrations of PM 2.5 and the corresponding Air Quality Index (AQI), showed pollution levels peaked between November 5 and November 6 (160-210). According to Beijing’s air quality standards, an orange alert means the AQI will remain above 200 for three consecutive days.

The forecast and advance warning are crucial aspects.

Watch this video

On November 11, the Delhi government had called off the odd-even scheme. Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot had said the governments decision came in view of the directive by the National Green Tribunal, which ordered the withdrawal of all exemptions, including to two-wheeler riders and woman-only vehicles, under the odd-even scheme. The government is not ready “to compromise with the safety of women” after the NGT ordered that there should be no exemption to anyone expect emergency vehicles like ambulances and fire tenders, he said. The Delhi government had announced implementation of the odd-even scheme from November 13-17, given the high level of smog in the capital.

Here is all you want to know about Odd-Even rule

1. Under the policy, private vehicles are allowed to run based on the last digit of their licence plates.

2. Odd-numbered cars are allowed to run on odd dates while even-numbered cars can only run on even dates. For example, on November 13, cars with registration number ending with an odd number will be allowed to ply on the roads whereas, on November 14, vehicles with an even number will be allowed. This pattern will continue for 5 days.

3. In 2016, the scheme was enforced twice. First, it was implemented between January 1-15. Again on April 15, it was brought back for 15 days, ending on April 30.

4. Back then, the rule was applicable from 8 am to 8 pm on stipulated days.

5. The rule was not applicable on Sundays.

6. Motorcycles were exempted from the rule.

7. The decision was taken with an aim to restrict the number of cars on the road in view of the increase in pollution levels.