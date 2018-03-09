Delhi nightmare: Man dead, son orphaned after SUV ‘driven by minor’ crushes auto

Delhi witness a dreadful road accident in which a car crushed an auto-rickshaw

A rich brat’s idea of ‘fun’ turned into a poor man’s nightmare when his SUV crushed an auto along with its driver. In a shocking incident that occurred in New Delhi on Thursday (March 8), a 68-year-old driver lost his life when a car allegedly driven by a minor rammed into his auto-rickshaw. It was around 5.45 am when a juvenile allegedly driving his father’s SUV lost control of the vehicle near a turn and rammed into the autorickshaw coming from the other side. Reportedly, the boy was along with two of his friends when the accident happened.

The accident saw the auto-driver, identified as Shiv Shankar Mahato, suffer massive injuries. He succumbed to the injuries at the RML Hospital. The three boys also suffered minor scratches and are being treated in the same hospital. As per a report by The Indian Express, an FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC at Barakhamba Road police station. Madhur Verma, DCP (New Delhi district), told The Indian Express that the police are likely to arrest the father of the accused minor boy since the car is registered in his name and he will also be booked under the Motor Vehicles Act. The father of the accused is said to be a businessman in northeast Delhi.

Deceased auto driver Shankar is survived by his son Kameshwar and the two lived in DDA flats on Mata Sundari Road. With Shankar’s death, Kameshwar has turned into an orphan. Speaking to The Indian Express, Kameshwar said that he and his father used to work in shifts in order to keep their body and soul intact. With tears in his eyes, he added that he doesn’t even have enough money to take his father’s body to his native village for the last rites.