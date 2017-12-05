Delhi: Newborn declared dead; police question sacked doctors, others

Newborn declared dead: Police question sacked doctors, others (Image Source IE)

Two doctors, whose services were terminated by Max Healthcare, were today questioned by police in connection with the case of a premature baby being wrongly declared dead. The questioning lasted about two hours. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Aslam Khan said the two doctors, AP Mehta and Vishal Gupta, whose services were terminated by the Max Hospital, joined the probe today. The DCP, however, refused to divulge further details. Police said another doctor, a gynaecologist, was also questioned along with Mehta and Gupta.

Two nurses of the hospital were also quizzed. All of them were questioned for close to two hours, said an official privy to the probe.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Northern Range) Sagar Preet Hooda said the hospital had been asked to furnish the duty roster.

Police were also seeking opinion of experts in the case, he said.

Investigators had yesterday sent a notice to the hospital to join the probe and share documents and the CCTV footage.

The case pertains to the birth of twins (boy and girl) on November 30. Both the babies were allegedly declared dead by the Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh. However, the family later found the boy was alive.

Police have already registered a case of attempt to commit culpable homicide against two doctors.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had on December 2 said that if the hospital was found guilty of medical negligence in its probe, it’s licence could be cancelled.