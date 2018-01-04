Delhi minister Imran Hussain inspects shops to check new ration distribution system

Hussain directed his officers to take strict action against those found guilty of dereliction of duty after deficiencies were noticed at some places during inspections. (Image: Reuters)

Two days after the Delhi government introduced distribution of ration through point of sale devices (PoS), Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain today made surprise inspections at fair-price shops to check the efficacy of the new system. Hussain directed his officers to take strict action against those found guilty of dereliction of duty after deficiencies were noticed at some places during inspections. On Janaury 1, the food and civil supplies department had started distributing ration through PoS at all 2,254 fair- price shops on a month-long trial basis. Under the new system, ration card holders also have an option to buy ration from any fair price shop as the city administration introduced portability scheme in public distribution system. “Nine fair-price shops were checked and a number of deficiencies and shortcomings were noticed. There was connectivity problem at some of the FPS leading to delay in distribution of ration to the beneficiaries through e-PoS devices,” a government official said.

The official also said that at some of the shops, problems pertaining to the system getting hanged were noticed when e-PoS device was being connected to electronic weighing machine. At one FPS, the e-PoS device was reportedly sent for repairs. “The minister issued directions to food and civil supplies commissioner to seek explanation of concerned food and supply officer, food and supply inspector and assistant commissioner regarding the discrepancies found at the five FPS in question,” the official added.