Delhi Metro to plant 2,000 saplings, distribute another 6,000 to commuters

In a special drive towards nurturing a greener environment, the Delhi Metro will plant 2,000 saplings across its premises during the month of August, it said on Sunday.

The project, organised by ‘Swachh Chetna – DMRC Eco Club’, one of Delhi Metro’s initiatives to promote environmental conservation, kicked off on Friday from Jangpura Metro Station, with the firm’s Managing Director Mangu Singh planting saplings there, a statement from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said. Kids from Delhi Metro’s own ‘Children Home’ located at Tees Hazari Metro Station on Red Line also participated in the inaugural exercise.

The drive, apart from the stations, will include planting of saplings at Delhi Metro’s depots and residential colonies. Another initiative coined as ‘Adopt a Tree’ — a collaboration between DMRC with World Wide Fund for Nature — will see the transporter distributing native trees to commuters on every Thursday and Friday during the month. “As part of this campaign, 6,000 saplings of native tree species will be distributed at 15 Metro stations to individuals free of cost on every Thursday and Friday during the month of August,” the DMRC said.

“The saplings will be distributed between 4 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. and the stations are: HUDA City Centre, MG Road, Chhattarpur, Saket, Malviya Nagar, Hauz Khas, Dilshad Garden, NOIDA Sector 18, Botanical Garden, NOIDA City Centre, Laxmi Nagar, Vaishali, Anand Vihar, Badarpur and Dwarka,” it added.