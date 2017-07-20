Delhi Metro Strike: Sections of DMRC staff threaten to strike work next week

A member of the staff council said the non-executive staff will gradually stop performing their duties from July 21 and completely cease operating from July 24, if their demands are not met. (Image: ANI)

On the warpath against the Delhi Metro management over a pay raise demand, its non-executive staff, including train operators, today threatened to launch a strike from next week. The DMRC management has intervened to quell the agitation and even held a meeting of the staff council, which is spearheading the protests, at the Metro headquarters here, said a DMRC official who did not wish to be named. A member of the staff council said the non-executive staff will gradually stop performing their duties from July 21 and completely cease operating from July 24, if their demands are not met.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) management, in an internal communication, said the issues raised by the agitating staff was an attempt to “push their personal agenda to cause disruption”. “The management is alive to its responsibility towards staff welfare. All concerned employees are requested to stay away from the path of agitation and not to fall for rumours and issues of alleged injustices,” it said.