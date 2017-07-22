Delhi Metro strike: DMRC staff demands salary hike, threatens complete shutdown from Monday; THESE stations affected

Delhi Metro strike: The staff members have warned of a “complete shutdown” if their demands on pay parity are not met. (Source: IE)

Delhi Metro strike: The non-executive staff of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) have threatened to go on a strike from Monday. The staff members have warned of a “complete shutdown” if their demands on pay parity are not met. In addition to asking for pay parity, the protesting employees have also demanded that action taken against protesting employees be reversed, reports Indian Express.

Talking about the impact of protests on train operations, Anil Kumar Mahato, the secretary of the staff council said that the protesting staff have started sit-ins at different stations.

Stations hit due to protests

Stations including Shahdara, Dwarka, Badarpur, Yamuna Bank, Qutub Minar and Vishwavidyalaya were affected due to sit-ins. DMRC, however, has maintained that the protesting staff has no effect on the operations.

The staff was promised that their pay scale would be increased in 2015 however, they are still working on the same salary.

Amil Kumar Mahato who represents around 3,000 permanent non-executive (operations) staff said, “Now, more than two years later, the salary has seen no change. We were schedule C employees then and we are still getting the same pay,”.

A DMRC spokesperson was of the opinion that since the recommendations of the Third Pay Commission have recently been accepted by the government and their orders are yet to be issued, it is not the time to ask for the revision of pay scales at this point. “All pay-related issues shall be dealt with shortly after issuing of orders by the government.”, he added.

The spokesperson also dubbed the action taken by DMRC against employees was incidental and the employees did not need to push for the personal agenda or cause disruption.

After staff’s protest on April 17 and June 2, DMRC issued a show-cause notice to 15 staff, including the secretary of the staff council, Anil Kumar Mahato and also cancelled their annual increments.