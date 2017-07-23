Delhi Metro strike: Big relief to commuters, DMRC workers call off Monday shutdown

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s (DMRC) non-executive employees have called off their threatened strike from Monday in support of their demands, official sources said on Sunday. (Reuters)

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s (DMRC) non-executive employees have called off their threatened strike from Monday in support of their demands, official sources said on Sunday. Demanding a hike in salaries, a section of the Delhi Metro’s non-executive employees, led by some Staff Council members, had announced a strike from Monday. The decision to call it off came after a meeting of the Staff Council members with top DMRC management. “The ongoing protest by DMRC’s non-executive employees was called off today (Sunday) after all issues raised by the agitating employees were amicably settled following many rounds of meetings and deliberations with DMRC Managing Director Mangu Singh and other senior officials,” Delhi Metro spokesman Anuj Dayal said in a statement here.

You May Also Like To Watch:



“The Delhi Metro services will continue as per schedule tomorrow (Monday),” Dayal said. The issue was also deliberated upon on Saturday at a high-level meeting chaired by Urban Development Ministry Secretary D.S. Mishra and Delhi Chief Secretary M.M. Kutty with the DMRC MD, the statement said. The Delhi Metro has around 9,000 non-executive staff who perform critical functions such as station controllers, train operators, station managers, and junior engineers etc. They have been protesting by wearing black arm bands and organising sit-ins at different Metro stations.

The agitating staff had threatened to completely shut down the services from Monday if their demands were not met. The Staff Council had been demanding a hike in salaries of non-executive staff, whose basic pay at present varies from Rs 8,000 to Rs 14,410.