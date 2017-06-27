Delhi Metro police station at Central Secretariat tops in crime cases in national capital

Complainants have to face a lot of problems as there is no police station at the Central Secretariat. (PTI)

The Delhi Metro police station at Central Secretariat has topped the list with maximum numbers of crimes reported in the national capital. As per the report, as many as as 2,294 cases have been registered since January 1. The police attributed rise in number of pick-pocketing and theft cases as also issues like staff crunch and lack of space as the reason for the surge in cases.

According to the report, the police station, which was set up in 2015 on the Yellow Line has only 15 personnel, which included an inspector and no permanent office. They are currently working from a building given to the Rajouri Garden Metro police station, which is nine stops away on the Blue Line. These 15 personnel also look after Rajeev Chowk, New Delhi, Udyog Bhawan, Patel Chowk, and Lok Kalyan Marg stations.

Complainants have to face a lot of problems as there is no police station at the Central Secretariat.“As people have to change lines and travel nine stops till Rajouri Garden to file a complaint, they often leave without reporting the matter,” a police officer told the paper.

Most of the cases that are reported in the case are of theft, molestation, assault, and misbehaviour. Police have also filed cases relating to missing children.

Speaking to the paper, DCP (Metro) Jintendra Mani said that the increase in number of cases could be due to surge in the number of Metro stations and passenger footfall. “We have written to the Delhi Metro. We have also taken up the issue with the government to give us space on the same line. If our men are posted at same station, they can work more effectively. We have also requested for more staff at the (Central Secretariat) station,” he was quoted as saying by the paper.

A porta-cabin was set up outside Rajiv Chowk Metro station last year following increase in number of complaints. It was removed after New Delhi Municipal Council objected. With new Metro stations slated to come up, setting up of police stations are yet to get green signal.