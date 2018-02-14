Delhi Metro passengers will soon experience these new facilities – Find out

Delhi Metro has been operating more than a decade in various parts of the city. There are certain things that make Delhi Metro a world-class transportation service and among those is the way Delhi Metro has set an impeccable standard for cleanliness. (Image: PTI)

Among the many things Delhi is famous for, Delhi Metro is often regarded as one of the best transport services that the city has to offer. Delhi Metro has been operating more than a decade in various parts of the city. There are certain things that make Delhi Metro a world-class transportation service and among those is the way Delhi Metro has set an impeccable standard for cleanliness. However, in order to make sure that the cleanliness is maintained not just inside the Metro premises, but outside as well, Delhi Metro has undertaken a number of initiatives in the recent past at prominent Metro stations and all of its trains. The objective of these initiatives is to promote cleanliness standards and curb various issues around Metro premises to make the travel experience pleasant and hassle-free for its commuters.

A number of Metro stations across the Delhi Metro network, stations like Shahdara, Welcome, Kashmere Gate, New Delhi, Noida City Centre, Karol Bagh, Anand Vihar, Laxmi Nagar, Govindpuri, Badarpur have been identified as pain points where additional housekeeping staff is deployed. These additional housekeeping staff will ensure to keep the immediate station surroundings clean and prevent public from dirtying the area. With this, Delhi Metro is hopeful that the public will inculcate a sense of cleanliness amongst general public to help in keeping the outside station premises as clean as the inside. It should be noted that additional housekeeping initiative outside station premises in done keeping the Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Mission in mind. Delhi Metro hopes that this will help in providing a pleasant ambiance to its users when they enter or exit from the stations.

Along with additional housekeeping staff, Marshalls have been also deployed outside the entry-exit gates of prominent Metro stations, like Dilshad Garden, Pitampura, AIIMS, Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar, to keep a watch on unauthorized people blocking station access and creating bottlenecks for passengers in the process. Local civic and police authorities are kept in close coordination to stop such practices outside the entry-exit gates.

In an effort to keep the trains spotlessly clean during passenger services, it has been decided to clean them after every trip at terminal stations throughout the day. For this, specially trained housekeeping staff has been deployed to clean the train while it is in the process of reversal.

DMRC has always been appreciative of the cleanliness it maintains at all its stations and inside trains. These steps will help in further improving the travel experience for its commuters and encourage everyone to keep their premises clean and well maintained in its true spirit. These initiatives and the zeal to keep the area neat & tidy would propagate the importance of cleanliness and a sense of belongingness & ownership amongst the public.