Delhi Metro Magenta Line to start soon; Jasola Vihar-Shaheen Bagh station is unique, this is why

For the Delhi Metro Magenta Line, authorities have built an elevated stabling yard at Jasola Vihar-Shaheen Bagh station, which will be open to the public soon. The step has been taken to manage the the huge crowds that are expected to come to the station, Indian Express reported. As per Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the 1.3-km long stabling yard will be able to accommodate 27 trains. A part of the Magenta Line is likely to be thrown open for the public in next few days.

“The depot for the Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden corridor is located at Kalindi Kunj, and 22.5 hectares of land was requisitioned for the construction of the depot, of which only 50 percent could become available due to certain land acquisition issues. This is why the decision to construct elevated decks in Jasola Vihar to stable the trains was taken,” Anuj Dayal, Executive Director, Corporate Communication, DMRC said.

Delhi Metro will also install solar power panels on top of the stabling yard. The Unattended Train Operations-enabled trains will run on this line, along with new signaling system called Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC). Platform screen doors have been installed in the station, which will be a regular feature on the line.

“Our work is complete…we are just awaiting inspection and a final nod from Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS). Once we get that, a portion — from Kalkaji to Botanical Garden — will be functional,” Dayal told the paper.

Among the nine stations on this portion, Kalkaji is the only underground station.

DMRC further said that in order to manage road traffic, the area under the station will be used to park e-rickshaws. “There is enough land here due to the stabling yard so we are using it rationally for parking, e-rickshaws, and autos,” the official added. The new station at the Botanical Garden is linked to the existing one through a 20-metre wide and 100-metre long slab. There is also platform to platform and concourse to concourse connectivity, the paper added. This station will be the first interchange station in NCR.

“In the present operational network, there are no interchange stations outside Delhi. Even after the completion of Phase 3, Botanical Garden will remain the only interchange station in the NCR,” Anuj Dayal said.