Delhi Metro Magenta Line: PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath to flag off; Arvind Kejriwal not invited; 10 things to know

Come December 25th and Delhiites have an awesome gift waiting for them. It’s the brand new ‘Magenta Line’ of the Delhi Metro! Crossing many milestones in the national capital, the Delhi Metro Magenta Line will run from Botanical Garden In Noida to Janakpuri West in Delhi. However, the first phase to be inaugurated on Monday will directly connect Kalkaji in south Delhi to Noida. The new Magenta Line will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. However, inauguration ceremony does not include the name of Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal on the list of VIP invitees. Here is all you need to know about Delhi Metro magenta line:

1. The 12.64-kilometre long Botanical Garden-Kalkaji Mandir section is going to significantly boost the connectivity between NOIDA and south Delhi localities such as Kalkaji Mandir and Nehru Place.

2. This is also Delhi Metro’s first ever corridor to be operated using the Communication Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling technology which facilitates movement of trains with a frequency of 90 to 100 seconds.

3. The new age Unattended Train Operation (UTO) enabled trains also will be operated for the first time on this section.

4. The Botanical Garden Metro station has been transformed as the first ever interchange Metro station in the National Capital Region outside the boundaries of Delhi city.

5. For now, nine stations fall under this portion of the Magenta Line – Botanical Garden, Okhla Bird Sanctuary, Kalindi Kunj, Jasola Vihar-Shaheen Bagh, Okhla Vihar, Jamia Milia Islamia, Sukhdev Vihar, Okhla NSIC and Kalkaji Mandir.

6. The new line would also prove economical for commuters, besides saving time. The 28-km stretch between Kalkaji Mandir and Botanical Garden would cost Rs 30.

7. The new trains have shades of blue, pink and orange on the seats, and a darker colour indicating the reserved seats. Every station on this line has platform screen doors.

8.The line has 10 elevated stations, 15 underground stations and 2 interchange stations namely Botanical Garden and Kalkaji Mandir.

9. The width of a coach is 3.2 metre which can accommodate 35-40 people extra in every coach of this line.

10. The poles have been replaced by three-panelled support bars so that more people can hold on — without hands overlapping. Trains are also fitted with LED screens with destination details as well as USB charging ports.