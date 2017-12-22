Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line: PSDs, hi-tech signalling among firsts for DMRC

The DMRC authorities said that 10 trains would operate on this new line, while two would be kept on reserve. (IE)

The new Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro that will directly connect Kalkaji in south Delhi to Noida, has many firsts to its credit, including platform screen doors (PSDs) and a hi-tech signalling technology for movement of trains, officials today said. The 12.64-km section, part of the upcoming Botanical Garden (Noida)-Janakpuri West (Delhi) corridor, has nine stations and is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 25. “This Line will have many firsts to its credit. For the first time in India, trains will run unattended. The platform screen doors (PSDs) are being used here for the first time,” DMRC chief spokesperson Anuj Dayal said. PSDs are glass-made screens installed near the edge of platforms that open only when a train arrives and shut after it departs. They are installed to enhance commuter safety. “Besides, a new-age technology, Communication Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling technology will be used that can facilitate movement of trains with a frequency of 90 to 100 seconds will also be pressed into service,” Dayal said. He was interacting with reporters after a preview of the corridor, ahead of its mega launch on Christmas. Initially trains will operate with the frequency of five minutes and 14 seconds on theis section, the DMRC said. After the new section of the Delhi Metro is opened, commuters will be able to travel directly to Kalkaji Mandir Metro Station from Botanical Garden in 19 minutes. The travel time Blue and Violet lines of the metro takes 52 minutes with interchange point at Mandi House station. “The new line would be officially launched by the Hon’ble Prime Minister in the afternoon at the newly-built Kallkaji Metro Station of the Magenta Line. From 5 PM it would be open to the public,” Dayal said. Dayal and other DMRC officials also said that the recent accident at the Kalindi Kunj metro depot was purely a “human error” during maintenance, and there was no reason to worry.

Metro’s new generation trains, which can run without drivers, will run on this section aided by the CBTC signalling technology. “The trains would essentially be driverless, but there would be roving attendants. We would keep this mechanism say for a year or two. “We would get passengers feedback on this and once we realise that we have the people’s confidence, we will remove those attendants, to make them fully driverless,” the chief spokesperson said. A senior DMRC official, who was present at the interaction, said, “passengers safety is our utmost concern and it has been taken care of on this line”. While Kalkaji Mandir station falls in Delhi, Botanical Garden station is located in Noida. The old Kalakaji Mandir station is part of the Violet Line (Kahmere Gate-Escorts Mujesar) and the old Botanical Garden is part of the Blue Line (Dwarka-Noida City Centre). The Botanical Garden has been developed as the metro’s first-ever inter-change station outside the boundaries of Delhi. Dayal said the new line would also prove economical for commuters, besides saving time. “The 28-km stretch between Kalkaji Mandir and Botanical Garden costs Rs 50. Now, with direct connectivity, the ride has been reduced to 12 km, costing Rs 30,” he said.

The DMRC authorities said that 10 trains would operate on this new line, while two would be kept on reserve. The coaches running on this line have LED information display, power charging capacity, including directly through USB ports, and colourful seats of different shades. The new stations have been tastefully decorated, reflecting themes of nature, Yoga, and cultural landmarks. At the new Kalkaji Mandir station, ceramic murals of Lotus Temple, ISKCON Temple and nature-themed artworks, and paintings showing birds have been displayed. Seven stations of the line are in Delhi — Kalindi Kunj, Jasola Vihar, Shaheen Bagh, Okhla Vihar, Jamia Milia Islamia, Sukhdev Vihar,Okhla NSIC and Kalkaji Mandir. Two stations are in Noida — Botanical Garden Metro station and Okhla Birds Sanctuary.