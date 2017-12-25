Delhi Metro Magenta Line: PM Narendra Modi, Yogi Adityanath to flag off new line today; check route map, stations, fare

Delhi Metro Magenta Line: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will inaugurate the Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro today.

Delhi Metro Magenta Line: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will inaugurate the Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro today. Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present in the occasion. Prime Minister Modi will reportedly address the gathering at the Botanical Garden Metro Station after taking a ride along the new section of the transport network. The Line is expected to make commuting between South Delhi and Noida hassle-free. Notably, Delhi metro will come full circle as first route between Shahdara and Tis Hazari was inaugurated on December 25, 2002.

Here is all you want to know about Delhi Metro Magenta Line; check route map, stations, fare

Route

The 12.64-km stretch runs between Kalkaji and Noida’s Botanical Garden and accounts for a travel time of 19 minutes, thus facilitating easy access for commuters from South Delhi to Noida, and vice versa.

Magenta line stations

For now, nine stations fall under this portion of the Magenta Line – Botanical Garden, Okhla Bird Sanctuary, Kalindi Kunj, Jasola Vihar-Shaheen Bagh, Okhla Vihar, Jamia Milia Islamia, Sukhdev Vihar, Okhla NSIC and Kalkaji Mandir. Kalkaji Mandir which is already on the Violet Line becomes an interchange station, while Botanical Garden is the first interchange metro station in Noida.

Fare

Delhi Metro standard fare will be applicable on this route.

Magenta line route map

Coaches and facilities

The coaches will reportedly have LED display, power charging capacity and colourful seats, while the stations will portray themes of nature, yoga, and cultural landmarks. Further, driverless trains are to be introduced along with the Communication Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling technology, which facilitate the movement of trains within a frequency of 90 to 100 seconds. The Magenta Line also marks the usage of the first platform screen doors (PSDs), which are glass-made screens installed near the edge of platforms that open only when a train arrives and shut after it departs. “The trains on this line will have six cars, four of them would be driving cars. Earlier, we used to have 50 per cent of the cars as driving, and now in this line it would be 67 per cent,” a senior official said.