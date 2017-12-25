LIVE Delhi Metro Magenta Line Launch: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates, Yogi Adityanath accompanies

The country is rich, prosperous but people have been kept away from it: PM Modi. (Image Credit: Twitter/BJP)

Track live updates of Delhi metro magenta line launch

2.29 pm: PM Modi concluded his speech by saying, “Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji is the ‘Bharat Marg Vidhata.’ He has shown us the way towards development. He focussed on futuristic road infrastructure.”

2.26 pm: India is making strides in the renewable energy sector. When we came to power, LED bulbs were expensive but now it is affordable: PM Narendra Modi

2.24 pm: Work on railway infrastructure, expanding road network is happening at a historic pace under the tenure of our Government at the Centre: PM Modi

2.22 pm: If anybody thinks not going to a place will prolong their CM tenure and be visiting a place will curtail it, such a person does not deserve to be a Chief Minister: PM Modi

2.20 pm: Unfortunately, there were superstitions associated with Noida and in his own style, Yogi Adityanath has risen above these superstitions and come to Noida: PM Narendra Modi

Read Also: Delhi Metro Magenta Line: PM Narendra Modi, Yogi Adityanath to flag off new line today; check route map, stations, fare

2.18 pm: When I became CM, people told me of a few places where no CMs went because they were inauspicious. I was clear…I would go to all those places in my first year itself. Driven by blind faith and superstition, leaders never went to places for decades. How unfortunate is that: PM Modi

2.16: By 2019, by connecting every village with a paved road, Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji started to take it towards completion: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

2.14 pm: I want to congratulate Yogi Adityanath Ji, whose focus on good governance is taking UP to new heights: PM Modi

2.12 pm: I am very happy. Due to his dress, few people find it fashionable to believe Yogi Adityanath is not ‘modern enough’ but it is Yogi Adityanath Ji who has done what CMs of UP did not do- he has come to Noida. Faith is important but blind faith is not desirable: PM Modi

2.10 pm: Earlier Governments took pride in making new laws. We said we want to be the Government that removes laws that are obsolete. Good governance can’t happen when outdated laws hamper decision making: PM Modi

2.08 pm: The country is rich, prosperous but people have been kept away from it: PM Modi.

2.07 pm: “I don’t think so that top 10 industrialists will travel the Delhi Metro. It is your Metro and you ride it with pride, that is why I am here,” said PM Modi at the launch of Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line.

2.05 pm: Governance cannot happen when the dominant thought process begins at ‘Mera Kya’ and ends at ‘Mujhe Kya.’ We have changed these mindsets. For us, decisions are about national interest and not political gains: PM Modi

2.02 pm: 24th December 2002…Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji took the ride on the metro. This was a historic moment. Since then, the Metro network in NCR has expanded considerably: PM Modi in Noida.

2.00 pm: In 2022, when we mark 75 years of freedom, I dream that we live in an India in which our petrol imports reduce. In order to achieve this, state of the art mass transit systems are the need of the hour: PM Modi

2.00 pm: It is due to the people of Uttar Pradesh that the nation has got a strong and stable Government. I will always remain grateful to UP for their affection: PM Modi in Noida

1.59 pm: “With the help and focus on Solar Energy, people will move to Metro and not use the private vehicles,” PM Modi

1.59 pm: “We have changed our mentality towards the mode of transportation we choose. We need to bring a change to make India a better place,” PM Modi

1.58 pm: “Everything has a tendency to be political,” said PM Modi at the launch of Delhi Metro Magenta Line.

1.57 pm: “Mass Multi transportation is need of the hour and is in demand,” said PM Modi.

1.56 pm: That is Uttar Pradesh, Banaras made me MP. For the first time MP and that is 22 crore people of Uttar Pradesh, who played a big role in giving stable government to the country and have given me an opportunity to serve you as Prime Minister: PM Narendra Modi

1.55 pm: I convey my greetings on the occasion of Christmas. Today we mark the birthdays of two Bharat Ratnas. One is Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya and the second, Atal Ji: PM Modi.

1.54 pm: “We live in an era in which connectivity is all important. This Metro, whose line was just inaugurated, is not only for the present but also for future generations,” said PM Modi.

1.53 pm: It is due to the people of Uttar Pradesh that the nation has got a strong and stable Government. I will always remain grateful to UP for their affection: PM Modi.

1.51 pm: “I am privileged to travel the new Magenta line on Delhi Metro,” said PM Modi.

1.50 pm: “I have been adopted by the state of Uttar Pradesh,” said PM Modi.

1.49 pm: PM Modi addresses the public meeting now!

1.48 pm: Today is Christmas & it is also the birthday of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, I thank PM for giving Uttar Pradesh the offering of this new metro line on this occasion: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

1.47 pm: In the last nine months under the guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, we have got the privilege of serving people of Uttar Pradesh: UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

1.46 pm: We are going to bring new metro lines in Kanpur and Agra: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

1.45 pm: Under the guidance of the Government of India and the Prime Minister, through the way the schemes have been implemented for the welfare of youth, women, farmers and the poor, now the politics of familyism, racism and dynasty will end in Uttar Pradesh: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

1.44 pm: This step (inauguration of Metro’s magenta line) will prove to be a milestone towards realizing the dreams of development for Noida & Greater Noida region: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

1.40 pm: It is PM Narendra Modi who has worked to protect the interests of house buyers: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Noida

1.35 pm: PM Narendra Modi has given a new meaning to politics of this nation. He is always telling us one thing- we have to move ahead on the path of development. We should ensure no citizen is unhappy. There is no question of discriminating against anyone: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

1.32 pm: On Behalf of people of Noida & Gautambuddh Nagar, I take this opportunity to welcome PM Narendra Modi ji, Hon’ble CM Yogi Adityanath Ji, Hon’ble Governor Shri Ram Naik ji and other distinguished dignitaries on this land Noida called show window of Uttar Pradesh.

1.30 pm: UP CM Yogi Adityanath addresses the public meeting now.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath addresses public meeting in NOIDA.

1.22 pm: PM Modi on stage to address the public meeting.

1.20 pm: PM Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath to address a public meeting.

1.15 pm: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates a stretch of the new Magenta line of the Delhi Metro. The line connects Botanical Garden in Noida with Kalkaji Mandir in Delhi.

1.12 pm: Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik, Union Minister of State for Culture (I/C) and MoS- Environment, Forest and Climate Change Dr Mahesh Sharma, General Secretary, BJP, Uttar Pradesh MLA – Noida, Pankaj Singh will also be present at the inauguration of the Magenta Line.

1.10 pm: PM Narendra Modi onboard Delhi Metro after inauguration of a stretch of the new Magenta line. The line connects Botanical Garden in Noida with Kalkaji Mandir in Delhi.

1.07 pm: Visuals of PM Modi on board at the Magenta Line

PM Modi on board with UP CM Yogi Adityanath at the new Delhi Metro Magenta Line

PM Modi on board with UP CM Yogi Adityanath at the new Delhi Metro Magenta Line

1.05 pm: WATCH NOW

PM @narendramodi is inaugurating the Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro. Watch. https://t.co/28x76CyDLE — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 25, 2017

12.50 pm: BJP National Spokesperson, Economic Thinker, CA & Social Activist Gopal Krishna Agarwal at the Delhi Metro Magenta Line inauguration.

12.40 pm: The Botanical Garden metro station on the Blue Line will be the first interchanging station in Noida.

12.30 pm: As of now, nine stations will fall under the Magenta Line. Botanical Garden on Blue Line will be an interchanging station followed by Okhla Bird Sanctuary, Kalindi Kunj, Jasola Vihar-Shaheen Bagh, Okhla Vihar, Jamia Milia Islamia, Sukhdev Vihar, Okhla NSIC and Kalkaji Mandir on the violet line.

12.20 pm: It was on Christmas morning in 2002, when then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee inaugurated the first route between Shahdara and Tis Hazari of the Delhi Metro.

12.10 pm: Visuals from Noida’s Botanical Garden Metro Station. Modi will also address a public meeting in Noida.

PM Shri @narendramodi to inaugurate #DMRC Magenta Line Metro Train, Botanical Garden, Noida. He will also address a public meeting in Noida. Stay tune with us for LIVE updates. pic.twitter.com/3Zz5HnLsII — BJP LIVE (@BJPLive) December 25, 2017

12.00 pm: WATCH NOW

11.50 am: A senior metro official said, “The trains on this line will have six cars, four of them would be driving cars. Earlier, we used to have 50 per cent of the cars as driving, and now in this line, it would be 67 per cent”.

11.40 am: The Delhi Metro fare from Botanical Garden metro station to Kalkaji Mandir metro station was Rs 50. However, the new line will effectively reduce the cst between the two station to Rs 30.

11.30 am: The metro ride on the Magenta Line from Kalkaji Mandir to Botanical Garden will take 19 minutes. If the route was taken by the existing blue-yellow lines, it would have taken 52 minutes, with an interchange at Mandi House station.

11.20 am: SEE NOW – Visual of the new Magenta line from above.

The new magenta Metro line soars over Delhi. Something magical about this picture by Praveen Khanna. @neerajexpress @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/bN42V5JRTM — seema chishti (@seemay) December 19, 2017

11:14 am: As of now, the frequency of metro trains will be 5 minutes and 14 seconds with 10 trains being pressed into service, but this will increase as the train extends to Janakpuri.

11:11 am: The opening of this section will come as a breather for many as the line will reduce the travel time between the two stations.

11:08 am: The journey between Botanical Garden and Kalkaji Mandir was a 52-minute-long journey, but now it will be reduced to a mere 19 minute.

11:05 am: The Magenta line will be the first line of Delhi Metro to have the new signalling system — the Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC). This system is designed to reduce waiting time from 120 seconds to 90-100 seconds.

11:02 am: Watch this video

10:58 am: The Magenta line happens to be the sixth line on the Delhi Metro. This line is expected to reduce the travel time and also reduce the effective cost of commuting.

10:55 am: The remaining part of the metro line is scheduled to complete by March 2018. However, the new line on the metro is equipped with a number of new facilities for the commuters.

10:52 am: am: The coaches will reportedly have LED display, power charging capacity and colourful seats, while the stations will portray themes of nature, yoga, and cultural landmarks.

10:49 Further, driverless trains are to be introduced along with the Communication Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling technology, which facilitate the movement of trains within a frequency of 90 to 100 seconds.

10:45 am: The Magenta Line also marks the usage of the first platform screen doors (PSDs), which are glass-made screens installed near the edge of platforms that open only when a train arrives and shut after it departs.

10:41 am: “The trains on this line will have six cars, four of them would be driving cars. Earlier, we used to have 50 per cent of the cars as driving, and now in this line it would be 67 per cent,” a senior official said.

10:37 am: In a first, broad-sized coaches will ply on the standard gauge track of the Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro, the Kalkaji Mandir-Botanical Garden section of which is set for a mega launch today. Senior DMRC officials also said all coaches to be introduced under Phase-III of the Delhi Metro rail network would be broad-sized only.

10:34 am: “Coaches measuring 3.2 m in width will be in operation on the new Magenta Line. This would also allow 30-40 more passengers than the capacity of coaches running on a standard gauge,” a senior DMRC official said.

10:31 am: Presently, carriages, measuring 2.9 m in width are in use on existing standard gauge corridors — Violet Line (Kashmiri Gate-Escorts Mujesar) and Green Line (Kirti Nagar-Mundka), another senior official said.

10:28 am: “This new Magenta Line would thus become the first standard gauge-based corridor to have broad-sized coaches plying on it,” he told PTI. Yellow Line (Samyapur Badli-Huda City Centre) and Blue Line (Dwarka-Noida/Vaishali) are among the broad guage lines on which wide coaches ply.

10:25 am: Tight security is in place for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to inaugurate Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line. The 12.64-km section connects Botanical Garden in Noida to Kalkaji Mandir in south Delhi. pm Modi will also address a public meeting in Noida.

10:22 am: The elite Special Protection Group, which provides security to the prime minister, has taken control of the premises. Provincial Armed Constabulary and paramilitary forces are part of the security at the venue.

10:19 am: The area has been divided into 15 zones and an officer for each has been appointed. Aerial surveillance will be conducted with the help of helicopters, for which three helipads have been made at Botanical Garden.

10:16 am: During the early hours of the day, the road between Botanical garden bus stand and Attar Chawk will remain blocked. Commuters will have to take a diverted route from Shashi Chawk through Nithari Hospital to reach their destinations.

10:13 am: Similarly, traffic movement will be restricted in Noida sector 94, 124, 125 and 126 in the day. Entry of heavy vehicles will remain suspended in the area from 7:00 am to 11:00 pm on Monday.

10:10 am: PM Modi will be accompanied by Governor Ram Naik, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other senior leadership of the state. The magenta line after the inauguration will connect Botanical Garden to Kalkaji in the Delhi.

10:07 am: The direct ride on the Magenta Line from Kalkaji Mandir to Botanical Garden takes 19 minutes while travelling through Blue and Violet Lines between the old stations takes 52 minutes, with interchange facility at Mandi House station.

10:04 am: The new Kalkaji Mandir station is underground and an elevated walkway connects the new facility with the existing station, to facilitate passengers travelling towards Fardiabad side.

10:01 am: Six of the nine new stations–Botanical Garden, Okhla Bird Sanctuary, Jamia Milia Islamia, Ishwar Nagar, Okhla NSIC and Kalkaji Mandir–have been decorated, reflecting themes of nature, Yoga, and cultural landmarks.

9:58 am: At the new Kalkaji Mandir station, ceramic murals of Lotus Temple, ISKCON Temple and nature-themed artworks, and paintings showing birds have been displayed.

9:55 am: The new line has platform screen doors (PSDs) on all nine stations that will become operational from tomorrow, besides a high-tech signalling system that will allow the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to run trains with enhanced frequency.

9:52 am: While Kalkaji Mandir station falls in Delhi, Botanical Garden station is located in Noida.

9:50 am: “The size of a broad gauge line is 5 ft 6 in (1676 mm) and a standard gauge line is 4 ft 8.5 in (1435 mm). These broad-sized coaches (3.2 m) can smoothly ply on the newly-laid standard tracks,” the official said.

9:47 am: The DMRC authorities said that 10 trains would operate on this new line, while two would be kept on reserve, one each at Kalkaji Mandir and Botanical Garden stations.

9:44 am: The coaches running on this line have electronic information display, power charging capacity, including directly through USB ports, and seats in different colour shades.

9:41 am: The new trains are also energy-efficient and would save about 20 per cent energy compared to the existing coaches, the DMRC said.

9:38 am: “The trains on this line will have six cars, four of them would be driving cars. Earlier, we used to have 50 per cent of the cars as driving, and now in this line it would be 67 per cent,” the senior official said.

9:35 am: He said driving cars are those carriages, which, are power-driven, i.e., connected to overhead power supply.

9:32 am: The Botanical Garden has been developed as the metro’s first-ever interchange station outside the boundaries of Delhi.

9:29 am: With the commissioning of the new line, the travel time between south Delhi and Noida would be significantly reduced.

9:26 am: In a first, broad-sized coaches will ply on the standard gauge track of the Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro, the Kalkaji Mandir-Botanical Garden section of which is set for a mega launch tomorrow.

9:24 am: Senior DMRC officials also said all coaches to be introduced under Phase-III of the Delhi Metro rail network would be broad-sized only.

9:22 am: “Coaches measuring 3.2 m in width will be in operation on the new Magenta Line. This would also allow 30-40 more passengers than the capacity of coaches running on a standard gauge,” a senior DMRC official said.

9:21 am: Presently, carriages, measuring 2.9 m in width are in use on existing standard gauge corridors — Violet Line (Kashmiri Gate-Escorts Mujesar) and Green Line (Kirti Nagar-Mundka), another senior official said.

9:19 am: “This new Magenta Line would thus become the first standard gauge-based corridor to have broad-sized coaches plying on it,” he told PTI.

9:17 am: Yellow Line (Samyapur Badli-Huda City Centre) and Blue Line (Dwarka-Noida/Vaishali) are among the broad guage lines on which wide coaches ply.

9:15 am: Set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Magenta Line has many other firsts to its credit.

9:13 AM: Notably, Delhi metro will come full circle as first route between Shahdara and Tis Hazari was inaugurated on December 25, 2002.

9:10 AM: The 12.64-km stretch runs between Kalkaji and Noida’s Botanical Garden and accounts for a travel time of 19 minutes, thus facilitating easy access for commuters from South Delhi to Noida, and vice versa.

Delhi metro magenta line launch live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will inaugurate the Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro today. Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present in the occasion. Prime Minister Modi will reportedly address the gathering at the Botanical Garden Metro Station after taking a ride along the new section of the transport network. The Line is expected to make commuting between South Delhi and Noida hassle-free.