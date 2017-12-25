Magenta Line Inauguration Highlights: Modi praises saffron-clad Yogi Adityanath for breaking Noida Jinx

Narendra Modi highlights the importance of connectivity while speaking after the inauguration of the Delhi Metro Magenta Line

Delhi Metro Magenta Line Inauguration: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his public address, at Noida, after inaugurating Delhi’s new Magenta Line metro, spoke on a range of issues including India’s energy demand, connectivity, governance, and others. He commenced his speech by extending Christmas greeting to everyone. He said the path of Lord Jesus Christ is a guiding light for everyone. He also remembered Bharat Ratna Madan Mohan Malviya and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee as both of the two leaders have their birthday today.

Modi said, “I convey my greetings on the occasion of Christmas. Today we mark the birthdays of two Bharat Ratnas. One is Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya and the second, Atal Ji.”

Prior to his speech, Yogi Adityanth had expressed his delight over Modi’s visit, however, amidst loud cheer by the crowd gathered, Modi said “I have not come to someone else’ state. Uttar Pradesh is my own state.” The PM added that the state has taught him various nitty-grities of life and gave him the fortune of becoming a Member of Parliament. He said that the new metro line extending from Botanical Garden to Kalkaji was not just another route but a step ahead to boost connectivity.

Modi added that every issue is subjected to political interests and assured the people that he will continue the developmental reforms regardless of his political vested interests. He urged the people to use the metro and reduce the petroleum consumption. He said this way, our country will be able to cut down on the import cost. He promised the nation that by 2022, which will be India’s 75th year after Independence, he will deliver on his promise of ‘New India’. He said, “In 2022, when we mark 75 years of freedom, I dream that we live in an India in which our petrol imports reduce. In order to achieve this, state of the art mass transit systems is the need of the hour.”

Modi also highlighted the need to switch to renewable energies, so as to reduce pollution and import costs. He said that the new Magenta Line uses solar energy to reduce input costs. He expressed hope to make India, one of the top 5 nations having metro connectivity. Highlighting the developmental works of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he said that his birthday is celebrated as the good governance day.

Modi also praised UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth for breaking the ‘Noida Jinx’. He said that earlier, the chief ministers of UP used to think that their visit in the city will lead to their loss in the elections. He said, “If anybody thinks not going to a place will prolong their CM tenure and visiting a place will curtail it, such a person does not deserve to be a Chief Minister.” Taking a jibe on this superstition, he said people judge Yogi Adityanath from the way he dresses, but he has shown that being modern is the way you think and not the way you dress.