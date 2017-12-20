Delhi Metro Magenta Line: From stations, travel time to WiFi, here is all you need to know

Delhi Metro Magenta Line is set to provide relief to commuters

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on 25th December to inaugurate the Delhi Metro’s new Magenta Line, a driverless train running on the same line met with an accident on Tuesday (December 19). As per an official statement by the DMRC, the train was supposed to go forward but it ran backward breaking through the boundary wall of Kalindi Kunj depot. The front portion of the metro train and a stretch of the depot’s boundary wall was damaged. “A trial train was moved from the workshop without testing the brake system as a result of which, while the train was moving up the ramp for washing, it rolled back and hit the adjacent boundary wall. No person was injured in the incident,” the Delhi Metro said in a statement. The DMRC said the person who took charge of the train from the maintenance staff also did not check the brake and proceeded with the train up to the washing plant built on a ramp.

The first section of Delhi Metro Magenta line that connects Botanical Garden to Kalkaji will be inaugurated on December 25. It is said that it will reduce the travel time between Noida and south Delhi by about half an hour. Here are the five benefits for the commuters:-

1. Delhi Metro Magenta Line’s first phase will cover 12.64 km and will have nine stations, namely: Botanical Garden, Okhla Bird Sanctuary, Kalindi Kunj, Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh, Okhla Vihar, Jamia Milia Islamia, Sukhdev Vihar, Okhla NSIC and Kalkaji Mandir.

2. Earlier, a passenger had to take a train from the Botanical garden to Noida had to switch metro at Mandi house. Now, a travel journey of about 52 minutes will be cut short to just 19 minutes, saving about half an hour of a commuter.

3. This metro line is sure to benefit the students of Jamia Milia Islamia and Amity University making the connectivity of the area better.

4. Those traveling to Faridabad from Noida will also be able to save time. The passengers traveling to Faridabad will be able to change trains at Kalkaji Mandir and go directly to Faridabad, saving them a lot of time.

5. The waiting time at the platforms will also go down from present two minutes to 90 seconds.

6. The trains will reportedly be wi-fi enabled, will have a backrest for commuters near wheelchair area and will also have USB ports.

It is also to be noted that this line will have an interchangeable station at Hauz Khas. Once this line opens, reportedly by next year, commuters from Noida to Gurgaon will be able to change metro at Hauz Khas station and will not have to go through over-crowded Rajiv Chowk station to reach Gurgaon.