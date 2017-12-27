Delhi metro Magenta line: Commuters hail new line, say it saves time, money

Delhi metro Magenta line: A stretch of Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 25, cutting down the travel time between Noida and parts of south Delhi by more than 30 minutes.

Delhi metro Magenta line: A stretch of Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 25, cutting down the travel time between Noida and parts of south Delhi by more than 30 minutes. With this launch, the total length of the metro network in Delhi-NCR has increased to 228 kilometres. Delhi Metro’s first stretch was declared open by then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on December in 2002. People are welcoming this new line and brand new metro coaches with a host of modern facilities. This is saving their daily commuting time as well as travel cost.

“Earlier I would take a cab till Noida City Centre Metro station, change the train at Mandi House, reach Nehru Place station and then walk till office. It would take me 90-minutes one way daily, and the whole journey would cost me Rs 100. Now, I take a cab till Botanical Garden station and reach Kalkaji Mandir, and walk to work. The journey today took me 45 minutes, and cost me Rs 80. I reached early today, it was thrilling,” one such commuter was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

The 12-km stretch of the Magenta Line is a part of the metro’s phase-III construction, with a ride between the Botanical Garden and Okhla Bird Sanctuary stations. The other stations on this section are Kalindi Kunj, Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Millia Islamia, Okhla Vihar, Sukhdev Vihar, Okhla NSIC and Kalkaji Mandir. While the Kalkaji Mandir station is underground, all the other stations are elevated.

With this launch, Botanical Garden became the first interchange station of the DMRC located outside Delhi’s boundaries as it was already one of the stations on the Dwarka-Noida City Centre Blue Line. Through this station, the commuters will be able to travel from Noida to various parts of south Delhi and the domestic terminal of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, when the entire Magenta Line becomes operational by March, 2018.

Some features of the new line include platform screen doors, which are currently there only on the Airport Express Line and new generation trains, which can run on an unattended mode or without operators. However, the DMRC has announced that for the time being, the trains will be operated manually. Ten trains would operate on the new line, while two more would be kept in the reserve, one each at the Kalkaji Mandir and Botanical Garden stations, the DMRC said.

The coaches of the trains running on this line will have electronic information display boards, power-charging facilities, including directly through USB ports, and seats of different colours. The new, energy-efficient trains would save about 20 per cent energy as compared to the existing coaches, the DMRC said.