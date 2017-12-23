Delhi Metro Magenta Line: 10 features that will amaze you

Earlier, the fare between the two stations was Rs 50, but with the new line in place, the cost of the journey between Botanical Garden and Kalkaji Mandir will reduce to Rs 30.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will give the citizens of Noida and Delhi a perfect Christmas present. On December 25, both the dignitaries will inaugurate the Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro which connects the Botanical Garden station on the Blue line with the Kalkaji Mandir station on Violet Line. The Botanical Garden-Kalkaji Mandir section of the 36.23 km-line will be extended to the Blue line station Janakpuri again in West Delhi. The Botanical Garden-Kalkaji Mandir connects the 12.64 km-long section and connects Noida with South Delhi. Meanwhile, what can only be a surprise to many, the inauguration ceremony will not see Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The Magenta line happens to be the sixth line on the Delhi Metro. This line is expected to reduce the travel time and also reduce the effective cost of commuting. The remaining part of the metro line is scheduled to complete by March 2018. However, the new line on the metro is equipped with a number of new facilities for the commuters. These are some of the salient features of the latest Magenta line of the Delhi Metro:

The Magenta line will be the first line of Delhi Metro to have the new signalling system — the Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC). This system is designed to reduce waiting time from 120 seconds to 90-100 seconds.

As of now, the frequency of metro trains will be 5 minutes and 14 seconds with 10 trains being pressed into service, but this will increase as the train extends to Janakpuri.

The opening of this section will come as a breather for many as the line will reduce the travel time between the two stations. The journey between Botanical Garden and Kalkaji Mandir was a 52-minute-long journey, but now it will be reduced to a mere 19 minute.

Earlier, the fare between the two stations was Rs 50, but with the new line in place, the cost of the journey between Botanical Garden and Kalkaji Mandir will reduce to Rs 30.

Although, the interiors of the Delhi Metro was not very colourful until now with, white, beige and steel colours. However, the trains on the Magenta line are wildly colourful. Shades of blue, pink and orange on the seats can be seen with a darker colour indicating the reserved seats.

The two-seaters which were seen near the junction of two coaches have now been replaced by three- and five-seaters.

The coaches on the Magenta line will run on the standard gauge, however, they are as wide as broad gauge coaches. That means these coaches can accommodate 35-40 people extra.

The poles have been replaced by three-panelled support bars so that more people can hold on — without hands overlapping. Additional handrails have also been fixed on the sides of the entrances for passengers not seated.

Trains on the Magenta line are fitted with LED screens and has USB charging ports.

Keeping safety in mind, the platform screen doors have placed in each of the nine stations. These doors would be essential on this line as driverless trains can run on this stretch.