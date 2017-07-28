Delhi Metro first to become 100% green

Delhi Metro has become the only completely ‘green’ Metro system in the world for adhering to green building norms for its residential colonies, officials said on Friday.(PTI)

Delhi Metro has become the only completely ‘green’ Metro system in the world for adhering to green building norms for its residential colonies, officials said on Friday. Delhi Metro has secured the platinum rating for adherence to green building norms for its 10 residential colonies from the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC). The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had earlier received the green certificates for its Phase-3 stations, depots, and sub-stations, said a statement. Speaking on the need for energy optimisation, DMRC Managing Director Mangu Singh emphasised the need for ‘green transport’.

“Energy consumption has increased by 700 per cent in the last four decades in the country and this will increase further three times by 2030. One of the major users of energy is the transport sector, that also, urban transport. Therefore, it is very relevant to focus on Metro systems and talk of green Metro,” he said at the third conference on Green Metro Systems held at Metro Bhawan on Friday.

DMRC also announced it is now generating 20 megawatt (MW) of solar power, after adding new solar power facilities that produce 2.6 MW across the Metro network. Praising the Delhi Metro for its initiatives to reduce carbon-footprints at its premises, Prem C. Jain, Chairman, IGBC, said: “DMRC was the first one to become a green Metro. The platinum ratings they have got is very hard earned and a lot of toil has gone into the process.” The DMRC also mentioned ‘Swachh Chetna – An Eco Club’, a joint initiative of the DMRC and Shri Ram School, Gurugram, for its efforts to “encourage school children to participate in the more environment friendly projects and activities”.