Delhi Metro fare hike turns costly, 300,000 riders abandon train ridership; Arvind Kejriwal responds

If you were travelling by the Delhi Metro over the last two months and saw a fall in ridership since October, then you are quite right, the trains are just not carrying as many people as they used to. Delhi Metro may be the pride of the city but the number of riders in this world-class metro now have a different story to tell about how their hopes have been dashed. An RTI report states that the Delhi Metro lost over three lakh commuters after the fare hike came into effect in October. In the month of October, Delhi Metro’s daily average ridership came down from 27.4 lakh in September to 24.2 lakh in October. This converts to a fall of a whopping 11 per cent.

As of now, the longest and touted as the busiest line in the metro is the Blue Line. This line connects Dwarka region, Noida and Vaishali areas and covers 50 kms. The Delhi Metro currently has 218-km network across Delhi-NCR. The ridership in the Metro’s Yellow Line was about 19 lakh. The Yellow Line is another busy part of the Delhi Metro which connects Gurgaon to north Delhi’s Samaypur Badli. Ridership has come down several notches below the numbers observed in recent years, bucking a trend of rise on the back of the launch of newer sections.

Meanwhile, Delhi Metro has planned to go green in order to fight off the pollution in Delhi. In its phase 3 of constructions, Delhi Metro is planning to make ‘green buildings’. These ‘green buildings’ will be designed in such a way that will use less water and have efficient waste management facility.

In response to the fall of ridership in Delhi Metro, Delhi chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal has blamed DMRC’s decision the reason for increase in traffic jam and congestion on Delhi roads. In a tweet, he wrote:

That many passengers have taken to other means of tpt, thus increasing pollution n congestion on roads. Metro fare hike has not benefitted anyone http://t.co/n743k0MpTO — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 24, 2017

Meanwhile, Delhi Metro is making efforts to make its station’s lift look beautiful. Earlier it was only its stations that were the focus of the corporation, but now the DMRC is going to install artwork on its lifts as well. “Lifts at 11 stations spread across the new Pink Line on the Delhi Metro will have the new artwork. These artifacts will be seen on the external portion of the lifts visible at stations,” said a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation spokesperson (DMRC).