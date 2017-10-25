Delhi Metro fare hike: Arvind Kejriwal wants panel where AAP government, Centre have equal say

Last week, Puri had written to Kejriwal, agreeing to the suggestion of a review by an expert committee acceptable to both the state and central governments, and had invited the CM for talks.(Source: PTI)

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written a letter to MoS Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri stressing on the need to examine and reevaluate the DMRC, its “organisation, management, control and accountability”. The letter addressed to Puri came days after the Centre agreed to the Delhi government’s suggestion of a review of the Metro fare hike. Last week, Puri had written to Kejriwal, agreeing to the suggestion of a review by an expert committee acceptable to both the state and central governments, and had invited the CM for talks.

The Delhi chief minister said it had been two decades since the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) was conceived and it was time for a fresh and independent evaluation, primarily aimed at further reforms and improvement of the DMRC. In the letter Kejriwal wrote, ” More than two decades (have) passed since DMRC was conceived and it (is) time for a fresh and independent evaluation, primarily aimed at further reforms and improvement of DMRC.”

Kejriwal argued for the need to examine the organisational structure of the DMRC, evaluate the accountability framework and also make recommendations aimed at providing affordable services. The letter suggested that the committee should make “suitable recommendations for reforms in the DMRC aimed at providing better and affordable services to the common man, especially in the context of its network expansion and rising ridership.”

(With Agency Inputs)