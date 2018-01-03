Delhi metro: After magenta line launch, trial run conducted on Noida-Greater Noida Aqua Line

Delhi metro: After launch of Magenta Line on December 25, Delhi Metro Rail has conducted the trial run of the Noida-Greater Noida Aqua line.

Delhi metro: After launch of Magenta Line on December 25, Delhi Metro Rail has conducted the trial run of the Noida-Greater Noida Aqua line. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Managing Director Mangu Singh flagging off the ambitious project to link the twin cities by rail. Singh flagged off the trial run after a brief ritual ceremony here which was attended by Chief Executive Officer and Noida Metro Rail Corporation Managing Director Alok Tandon besides other DMRC officials.

Here is all you want to know about Delhi Metro Aqua Line

Initially the metro will run between Greater Noida Depot to Knowledge Park 2 metro station, a stretch of around 6 km, after tests and clearance, according to an official release.

The total length of this metro link is 29.07 km and is called the Noida-Greater Noida Metro Rail corridor. It has 21 metro stations, with Noida Sector 71 in Noida and Delta Depot Station in Greater Noida being the two terminus stations, the release stated.

The Rolling Stock of this corridor is being procured from CRRC Limited, a state-owned Chinese manufacturer. DMRC had signed the MoU on behalf of Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) Ltd with CRRC Corporation Limited in March 2016. The Standard Gauge trains are being manufactured in the Nanjing Plant.

The Standard Gauge trains are being manufactured in the Nanjing Plant. The train with 4 coaches had arrived in Greater Noida on 14th December 2017. Basic movement trials and validations were done over the last fortnight.

The train has been designed with ‘Aqua Blue’ as its theme colour. Each train will comprise four coaches with a total seating capacity of 186 passengers. Total passenger capacity of the train (Seating + Standing) is approximately 1,000 passengers under loaded conditions.

The corridor will have a total of 19 train sets (i.e, 76 coaches). The trains are expected to arrive every fortnight, according to the release.

Each train has two driving trailer cars and two motor cars and the total number of seats in both are 43 and 50, respectively. Each coach has ports for mobile and USB charging, 6 backlit LCDs (Liquid Crystal Displays) and 4 Dynamic Route Maps.

Platform screen doors will be constructed on all stations of the Aqua Line, just like the Magenta Line, which was inaugurated on December 25. These trains, however, will not run on Unattended Train Operations (UTO) mode like the Magenta Line and the upcoming Pink Line.

Each coach of the Aqua Line Metro trains is equipped with four 37-inch Dynamic Route Maps, which will provide necessary information regarding routes, current and next stations, and interchange stations. Each coach will have ports for mobile and USB charging.

“The Rolling Stock of this corridor is being procured from CRRC Limited, a state-owned Chinese Rolling Stock Manufacturer. DMRC had signed the MoU on behalf of NMRC Ltd with CRRC Corporation Limited in March 2016,” said a DMRC official.

The first train on this line arrived at Mundhra Port, Gujarat, on November 23, and reached the depot in Greater Noida on December 14. After due inspection and adequate trial runs, the Aqua Line is expected to begin operations by April.