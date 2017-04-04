Delhi MCD Polls 2017: From Punjab to Delhi Kejriwal banks on the same plot

It looks like Kejriwal is reviving his old election strategies of ‘listing out of his own achievements’ and comparing it with the previous government

Arvind Kejriwal very well knows how to keep his party in the limelight amidst all the vigorous election campaigns carried out by two major political opponents — BJP and Congress — against Aam Aadmi Party ahead of the municipal elections in Delhi. It looks like Kejriwal is reviving his old election strategies of ‘listing out of his own achievements’ and comparing it with the previous government. He knows how to take a dig at his opponents and keep the flame of his party burning. From Punjab to Delhi, Kejriwal has just changed the characters, not the plot.

In his fourth public rally in Swaroop Nagar, Kejriwal addressed almost 3,000 locals and party workers on Monday. The locals were voters of the Badli Assembly constituency. While speaking about the achievements of his government, in an attempt to gain all the brownie points, Kejriwal pitted himself against his political opponents, showcasing his party as the only worthy political outfit and empathetic to the people.

“In two years, the amount of work that we have done by far exceeds what the BJP and the Congress have achieved in other states where they have been in power for 10 or 15 years. Ek ek kaam ginwaunga. Saare ginwaye toh raat beet jaegi. Chaar paanch bataunga,” The Indian Express reported the Delhi CM as saying.

Kejriwal also talked about his several “successful projects” including subsidies on power and water, mohalla clinics, free diagnostic tests and medicines, qualitative changes in government schools and building flyovers at lower costs to resonate the work of his government towards building a “corruption-free” state working for the people.

The Delhi CM put forward his two new promises – tax waiver and water and power subsidies to tenants — for winning the upcoming polls. He also asserted that his government is unlike previous governments and is not falling short of funds. And it looks like Kejriwal struck the right chord in his speech as the audience of Badli Assembly constituency, which has five municipal wards and is dominant with lower middle class and sizeable migrant vote base, backed him while applauding loudly.

Local MLA Ajesh Yadav is also funding some municipal candidates of AAP. Yadav’s relative Anil Kumari is also contesting from Swaroop Nagar.