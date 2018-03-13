Delhi Master Plan: Government files affidavit in Supreme Court

The government on Monday filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court on matters related to the amendment to the Delhi Master Plan 2021, minister of housing and urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said.

The government on Monday filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court on matters related to the amendment to the Delhi Master Plan 2021, minister of housing and urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said. On March 6, the Supreme Court had stayed proposed changes to the Delhi Master Plan 2021. The Master Plan 2021 is a blueprint for the planning, expansion and development of Delhi.The Delhi Development Authority has proposed changes to the plan that would protect traders from a Supreme Court-monitored sealing drive. The proposed changes would not only increase the floor area ratio for commercial establishments, but also allow use of basements to run businesses and rationalisation of conversion charges. The floor area ratio is the relationship between the usable floor area allowed for a building and the total area of the plot on which the building stands. The top court earlier pulled up the Delhi government, the Delhi Development Authority and the municipal corporations of Delhi for not filing the affidavits it had asked for on whether they carried out any environment impact assessment before proposing changes to the master plan.