Delhi man who took shared cab & went missing five days ago found

A 29-year-old man, who had gone untraceable five days ago after he took a shared ride in a cab, was today found outside a temple in Gurgaon, police said. Varun Vohra, who works in a finance firm in Gurgaon, had boarded the cab from Gurgaon around 10 pm on June 27. When the cab reached near Pochanpur Colony in Dwarka, the men sitting in the vehicle overpowered him him, they said. Since then there was no clue where Vohra went, with the Delhi Police seeking support of their counterparts in Gurgaon, Faridabad and Uttar Pradesh for tracing him out.

After he could not be reached on his cell phone, his family in Uttam Nagar approached the police and a kidnapping case was registered at the Uttam Nagar police station. Despite scanning the records of unidentified dead bodies found in the last few days and the medico-legal cases that came to hospitals in UP, Faridabad and Gurgaon, there was no trace of Vohra, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Surender Kumar. It was also found that transactions were carried out using Vohra’s card at some ATMs during the period.

Vohra’s parents received a call from him today that he is standing outside Sheetla Mata Mandir in Gurgaon and he was brought home. The DCP took to Twitter to share the news about Vohra being found safe. “Varun Vohra(white shirt)rescued fm Ggn.Thanks @gurgaonpolice @Uppolice @CPFaridabad @upcoprahul all twitterite 4timely response @DelhiPolice (sic),” he posted on Twitter. Vohra has not been able to give a clear recollection of the events that unfolded in the last few days but could recall that the men had overpowered him in the cab and then roamed around in different places in the vehicle, police said.

Vohra does not recall the places he was taken to or the ATMs where he was made to withdraw money by the accused. He is saying that he has not slept properly in the last few days and does not recall where he was taken. However, he has alleged that he has withdrawn around Rs 80,000 from various ATMs and the accused, numbering three to four men, also took away his cell phone before dumping him at the temple. Police are waiting for him to recover from the trauma he went through in the last few days and will be recording his statement to get some details about the accused. They will also be scanning the ATM transactions that were carried out in the last few days to determine the areas visited by the accused along with the victim.