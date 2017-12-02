Delhi man held for selling same land 6 times, including to JNU professors’ society

Hitesh spent it on a two-month stay at a five-star hotel in Delhi and also went on a holiday to Bangkok and Macau. (Representative image)

A welfare society which provides affordable housing to retired university officials decided to acquire a five-acre plot in the national capital’s Najafgarh area, for which it paid over Rs 1 crore in three instalments. However little did the Noble-Socio Scientific Welfare Organisation, the society that was looking to ensure retirement home for 30 JNU professors, know that the land it purchased was embroiled in a court case and its owner Hitesh Yadav from Rohini, had sold it a number of times in the past. Soon after getting the money, Hitesh spent it on a two-month stay at a five-star hotel in Delhi and also went on a holiday to Bangkok and Macau. He was nabbed by a three-member team led by the ACP (Dwarka) Rajender Singh and SHO Jasmohinder Chaudhary last Thursday.

Speaking about the matter, a senior police officer said that even as the land belonged to the accused, it was under dispute as his wife laid claim to the plot. During the probe, the police found that his wife filed a civil suit in the matter. As the case was being heard in court, the accused could not sell the land until the matter was sorted out, he added. However, before meeting P D Gaikwad, the president of the society in September 2015, the accused had sold the land five times. Gaikwad in his complaint to police said, “He (Hitesh) represented himself as the absolute owner of the land. He also claimed that there were no encumbrances or any claims by other parties.”

Gaikwad also told the police that he entered into a provisional joint development agreement with the accused and the final notarised deal was signed at a hotel in on September 28, 2015. As per police, Gaikwad paid about Rs 1 crore in three instalments.

Soon Gaekwad grew suspicious after the accused kept stalling and was not taking any steps to hand over the land. After inquiring the matter, Gaikwad found that the land had been sold earlier to other persons as well, a police officer said. “The accused had first sold the land in 2012, and had managed to dupe the buyer of Rs 6 crore. He used the money to stay in five-star hotels and visit 14 foreign countries,” the officer said.