Delhi Mahila Congress Barkha Singh chief steps down; hits out at Rahul Gandhi, Ajay Maken

Barkha Singh. (Twitter)

The president of Delhi Mahila Congress, Barkha Singh today stepped down from her post but said she would not quit the party even as she hit out at its vice president Rahul Gandhi and Delhi unit chief Ajay Maken. Singh claimed to be a “loyal soldier” of the party and dismissed any plans to quit the Congress. “I will not quit Congress and continue to wage my war within the party,” she said.

Delhi Congress’ chief spokesperson Sharmishtha Mukherjee said that Singh was settling her “personal grudges” and “hurting” party interests at a crucial time when MCD polls are round the corner.

“She is not a ‘loyal soldier’ but a back-stabber who is deliberately trying to harm the party at a crucial juncture,” Mukherjee said.

However, Singh, who had complained against “neglect” of women workers in ticket distribution for the municipal elections, alleged that the voice of party workers was “snubbed” and their grievances were not addressed.

“Delhi Congress president (Maken) not only misbehaved with me but also with other office bearers of Mahila Congress at his residence. When the matter was brought to the notice of Rahul Gandhi, nothing happened,” said Singh, a former chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW).

Watch this also:





Charging the Congress vice president with not meeting party leaders, she said Gandhi was “reluctant” to address “issues” within the party organisation.

“Why is he scared of meeting his own party members? Several senior leaders have quit the party because of this very reason – his reluctance over addressing issues that exist within the organisation,” she said.