Delhi-Lucknow Shatabdi Express coaches split from train

A major accident was averted on Wednesday when four coaches of the Delhi-Lucknow Shatabdi Express broke away from the train, officials said. The incident happened close to 8 a.m. near Khurja in Aligarh district in Uttar Pradesh. Even as the coaches which got detached came to a standstill, the engine and other coaches went ahead, the officials said. “The coaches were later fixed to the engine,” the official said. The train got delayed by over 30 minutes due to the incident.

(Further details awaited)