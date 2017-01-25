Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal transfers 16 DANICS officers

Delhi Lt Gov Anil Baijal. (PTI)

In a second major reshuffle since taking over as Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor, Anil Baijal today transferred and posted 16 DANICS officers including Kuldeep Singh Gangar who was at the loggerheads with the AAP government over not being given any post.

The Lt Governor’s move came a few days after he had transferred and posted 14 IAS officers. Senior Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Service (DANICS) officer Gangar was transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC).

In the past, Gangar, who was project director (Rural Development) services placed at the disposal of Raj Niwas, had been at the loggerheads with the AAP government over not being given any post.

Among the DANICS officers who have been given new responsibilities in the Delhi government and municipal corporations are SR Kataria and G L among others.