Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal meets CM Arvind Kejriwal, ministers to discuss development projects

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal today held a meeting with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Cabinet ministers and discussed various infrastructural projects in the national capital. The better coordination between various agencies were also discussed at the meeting. “Had a meeting with CM @ArvindKejriwal and other Ministers. Discussed steps for better coordination b/w various authorities for maintenance of roads, electrification, purchase and utilisation of equipments, restoring dug up roads and utilisation of land to meet infra needs (sic),” Baijal tweeted. Minutes after Baijal’s tweet, Kejriwal thanked him for the initiative and highlighted the need to work jointly for the development of the city. “Thank u sir (Baijal). We all need to work together to improve Delhi,” Kejriwal tweeted. In the past, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has had regular differences with the L-G office over various issues ranging from bypassing the ministers over important decisions to appointment of officers and movement of files related with several development projects. Earlier in November, Kejriwal had accused Baijal of “disrupting an elected government by encouraging officers not to show files to ministers”. His remarks against Baijal had come after files related to teachers were allegedly not shown to education minister Manish Sisodia.