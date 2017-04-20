Delhi: Lt. Governor Anil Baijal chairs meeting on women safety

Lt. Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday chaired the second meeting of the ‘Task Force on Women Safety Issues’ at Raj Niwas. (IE)

Lt. Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday chaired the second meeting of the ‘Task Force on Women Safety Issues’ at Raj Niwas. Lt. Governor expressed concern over the cases of unregulated sale of acid and directed Divisional Commissioner and the Delhi Police to take stringent action under law with regard to any such violations. The Lt. Governor stressed that the police needed to generate more awareness on anti-stalking (1096) and women (1091) helpline. He also expressed concern over complaints of alcohol sale to underage customers by bars or restaurants and asked the Excise Commissioner to take swift and stern action on such violations.

He also informed that group patrolling of the PCR and the local police and surprise check by senior officers, especially near schools and colleges were undertaken. Regarding the GPS installation in public service/public transport vehicles and installation of CCTV cameras in DTC and Cluster Buses, Special Commissioner, the GNCTD informed that 200 DTC buses were fitted with CCTV/GPS systems on Pilot Project basis and a Cabinet Note shall be put forth regarding the rest.

With respect to the use of CCTVs and technology in specific areas relating to women safety, Spl. CP (Women Safety) also informed that 77 out of 85 identified areas relating to women safety have been covered through the ECIL, while the remaining eight areas shall be covered soon.

Finally, it was desired by Lt. Governor that the concerned departments should take suitable measures for skill development and training of rescued women and girls to provide them with a suitable alternative career that can rehabilitate them and provide a dignified living. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary, GNCTD, Chairperson, Delhi Commission for Women, Principal Secretary (Home), GNCTD, Spl CP (Traffic), Chairperson, NDMC, Commissioners of the 3 MCDs, Divisional Commissioner (Revenue), GNCTD, Spl CP (Women Safety), Secretary (Social Welfare and Women and Child Development), GNCTD, Commissioner (Excise), GNCTD, Member Secretary, (DSLSA), Spl. Commissioner (Transport), GNCTD and officers of Lt. Governor’s Secretariat.