Delhi LPG cylinder blast: 5 of family die two days before marriage function in Okhla

Delhi LPG cylinder blast: Representational Image. (Source: ANI)

Delhi LPG cylinder blast: At least five people were killed while few others were left injured after a gas cylinder burst in Delhi’s Okhla on Monday, reported ANI. According to the agency, the unfortunate event took place on Monday night as 5 people were killed after a cylinder burst in South-East Delhi’s Okhla Phase-1. One senior officer of the Delhi Fire Services told the agency that the call was received around 9:55 PM about a cylinder blast at a tea stall in the Tata Steel jhuggis. As soon as the news broke, four fire-tenders were rushed to the spot and the flames were brought under control by 11 PM, he added.

Two shanties were engulfed in the fire and at least nine persons received burn injuries in the incident, the officer said. However, ANI reported on Tuesday morning that so far five people have lost their lives in the incident. The injured were taken to Delhi ESI and Safdarjung hospital immediately after the incident. Out of those who were injured, two women succumbed to their injuries at the ESI Hospital, while the condition of the seven others was stated to be critical.

Meanwhile, India Today reported that the incident took place before a marriage. The report said that the blast happened at a place where was dinner was being cooked for the relatives and guests who had gathered for a marriage function. This marriage was supposed to take place on Wednesday. After the incident, the eyewitnesses said that the cylinder suddenly caught fire and the flame started to spread as they tried to douse it.