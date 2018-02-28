  3. Delhi LG Anil Baijal’s Twitter account restored: LG office

Delhi LG Anil Baijal’s Twitter account restored: LG office

Earlier, the L-G office had said that the official Twitter handle of Baijal was hacked and a complaint was registered with the Delhi Police.

By: | New Delhi | Published: February 28, 2018 12:55 AM
delhi LG, anil baijal twitter, delhi LG twitter hacked, delhi LG twitter restored The official Twitter handle of Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal was rerstored, hours after it was hacked tonight, an official said. (IE)

The official Twitter handle of Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal was rerstored, hours after it was hacked tonight, an official said. Earlier, the L-G office had said that the official Twitter handle of Baijal was hacked and a complaint was registered with the Delhi Police.

“The Twitter account @LtGovDelhi appears to have been unauthorisedly accessed. Account controls have been restored. “We are in touch with the Twitter authorities to look into the issue in detail,” an official of the L-G office said.

Calculate your income tax post budget 2018 through this Income Tax Calculator, get latest news on Budget 2018 and Auto Expo 2018. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top