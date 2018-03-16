Delhi LG Anil Baijal says, AAP government committed to the welfare of citizens

Baijal said that for the development of human resources, the government’s focus is on strengthening and modernising the education sector. (IE)

Delhi Lt Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal today listed the AAP government’s achievements, including those in the education and health sectors, saying it was committed to the “welfare of citizens” of the national capital. Delivering his speech at the beginning of the Delhi Assembly’s Budget Session, Baijal also spoke about the newly-approved doorstep delivery of public services. The per capita income of Delhi at current prices is likely to increase to Rs 3,29,093 in 2017-18 while the same was Rs 3,00,793 during 2016-17, he said in his 25-minute speech.

Baijal said that for the development of human resources, the government’s focus is on strengthening and modernising the education sector. Educational infrastructure has been strenghtened by making about 6,400 additional classrooms functional in existing schools, he said. “CCTV cameras are already installed in most of the schools.

It is proposed to strengthen CCTV surveillance system in all the schools, including classrooms, with the facility to parents to watch the feed from the schools,” Baijal said while addressing the House for the second time. The L-G said that mentor teachers are being trained at National Institute of Education, Singapore.

Providing better health care facilities to the citizens of Delhi is one of the prime objective of the government, Baijal said. “The government has taken several patient-centric initiatives. All essential drugs are provided free of cost to the patient attending the public health facilities of government of Delhi. “The radiological services are being provided free of cost to all residents of Delhi at 23 DGEHS empanelled radiological centres subject to referral from the public health facilities of Delhi government,” the L-G said.

He said that government hospitals have been authorised to refer patients to 48 empanelled private hospitals for 52 types of surgeries free of cost. The government intends to bring primary health facility at the doorstep of residents through Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics, he said, adding that initially, 102 such clinics were started on pilot basis and during the current fiscal, 62 more clinics were set up.

Talking about several welfare schemes, the L-G said, “My government believes in inclusive development. It has extended support to the vulnerable section of the soceity.” “Department of women and children development provided financial assistance to women under Delhi Pension Scheme to women in distress,” he said.

“My government is committed for the welfare of the labourers. Government of Delhi has revised the minimum wages by 37 per cent,” Baijal said To meet the housing need of the poor, the government has notified the Delhi Slum and JJ Rehabilitation and Relocation Policy, the L-G said.

“This policy will facilitate in-situ rehabilitation of JJ dwellers in built-up flats on the same land or in the vicinity within a radius of 5 kms, or beyond 5 kms in exceptional circumstances,” he said. The L-G also spoke about the subsidy of 50 per cent on energy charges for all domestic consumers consuming up to 400 units per month.