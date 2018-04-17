Delhi LG Anil Baijal removes 9 advisors of AAP ministers

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal (IE)

In yet another sign of power tussle in Delhi, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has removed as many as nine advisors of AAP ministers including of Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s. As per ANI, these advisors have been removed from their posts under the recommendations of Ministry of Home Affairs.

Earlier on March 23, the Delhi High Court set aside disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs in the office-of-profit case. it asked the Election Commission to hear the matter afresh and also decide the “all important and seminal issue” of what is meant by “office-of-profit in government”.

The bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Chander Shekhar , in its 79-page order, had said that the January 19 opinion of the EC, which disqualified the 20 MLAs — was “vitiated” as MLAs were not given hearing and sent back the plea back to the EC. After the court’s order, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said said it was a “victory of truth” while Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel also pointed out he would permit 20 AAP MLAs to attend the Assembly session.

Earlier, the 20 MLAs were appointed parliamentary secretaries to ministers in the Delhi government in March 2015, after the AAP’s win in the assembly polls. In September next year, the Delhi High Court had ruled against the appointment. President Ram Nath Kovind on January 20, on the EC’s recommendation, disqualified all 20 for holding an office-of-profit.

Meanwhile, the EC will resume hearing in the cases of disqualification of 20 Aam Aadmi Party MLAs next month .