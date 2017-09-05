Delhi LG Anil Baijal clears AAP Mohalla Clinic Project, directs Arvind Kejriwal government to strictly follow conditions

Anil Baijal, the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi on Monday approved the Mohala clinics’ project that was initiated by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi Government. (PTI)

Anil Baijal, the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi on Monday approved the Mohala clinics’ project that was initiated by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi Government. This ended the week long impasse between the Arvind Kejriwal government and Baijal’s office. Baijal cleared the pending files related to the AAP’s flagship programme, however, he has further directed the government to incorporate ‘certain safeguards to promote transparency’ in the functioning of these clinics.

He has also directed the government to migrate to an online system within six months to monitor the functioning of these clinics, as per the report by the Indian Express. In another tweet, he wrote: “Advised migration within 6 months to an online biometrics/ aadhaar-based system for better monitoring.”

As per the report by the Indian Express, for setting up of mohalla clinics L-G has asked the government to make sure that the selection of private premises should be done through a transparent and objective mechanism so that the existing healthcare facilities are utilised in an optimum manner and the facilities are accessible to all. The L-G has also directed the Delhi government to ‘strictly follow’ the conditions laid down by the land-owning agencies concerned for land use.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal thanked the LG and assured him that the government will implement all the “safeguards”. He took to Twitter and said, “Thank u so much sir. We are grateful to u. We will implement all the safeguards.”

As per the report by PTI, nearly 110 Mohalla clinics have been set up across the city under the Arvind Kejriwal Governments flagship project. However, the proposal could not take off with its full strength as it was pending for the Lt Governors approval.