Delhi: Landing operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport suspended due to fog

Landing operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi were suspended on Monday morning due to a thick blanket of fog that has engulfed the national capital. Last month flight operations were put on hold due to dense fog. The fog then had brought visibility to below 50 metres. “The low visibility procedure was implemented at 3 am. ATC is clearing arrivals and departures as per the fog situation,” the official said. He said four aircraft arriving at Delhi airport from different destination were diverted to other airports as they could not land in Delhi.

#FogAlert: Due to poor visibility because of fog in Delhi, our flights to & fro Delhi may be impacted leading to consequential delays. — Vistara (@airvistara) January 29, 2017

Due to sudden drop in visibility at DEL & BLR, our to & fro flights are affected. As a result consequential delays are expected.>> — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) January 30, 2017

Significantly, 28 trains arriving late, 10 rescheduled and 1 cancelled due to fog and other operational reasons in Delhi.