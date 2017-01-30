  3. Delhi: Landing operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport suspended due to fog

Delhi: Landing operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport suspended due to fog

Landing operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi were suspended on Monday morning due to a thick blanket of fog that has engulfed the national capital.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: January 30, 2017 9:16 AM
Landing operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi were suspended on Monday morning due to a thick blanket of fog that has engulfed the national capital. (Representative image by Reuters) Landing operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi were suspended on Monday morning due to a thick blanket of fog that has engulfed the national capital. (Representative image by Reuters)

Landing operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi were suspended on Monday morning due to a thick blanket of fog that has engulfed the national capital. Last month flight operations were put on hold due to dense fog. The fog then had brought visibility to below 50 metres. “The low visibility procedure was implemented at 3 am. ATC is clearing arrivals and departures as per the fog situation,” the official said. He said four aircraft arriving at Delhi airport from different destination were diverted to other airports as they could not land in Delhi.

Check out Vistara’s tweet

Check out Indigo’s tweet

Significantly, 28 trains arriving late, 10 rescheduled and 1 cancelled due to fog and other operational reasons in Delhi.

Please Wait while comments are loading...

Go to Top