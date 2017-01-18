Delhi-Lahore bus service under terror radar, security beefed up

Following the threat, the security have also been briefed up on the Samjhauta express.

A day after reports of possible link of Pakistan’s ISI in the November 20 Kanpur train accident last year, intelligence agencies have reported threat tn the Delhi -Lahore bus service. Following the threat, the security have also been briefed up on the Samjhauta express, which runs between Delhi and Lahore on every Tuesday and Friday. The latest threat have come days before Republic day on January 26.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju suggested that there is no need to jump to the conclusion as the probe is on. The Kanpur train accident which took place on 20 November last year left nearly 40 people died and 200 people were injured in the accident.In the meantime, the Bihar Anti-Terrorism Squad reached the state to carry out the investifgation. The Bihar police had arrested three small-time criminals in the case. One of them said that the instruction of a series of train accidents were given to them by a Nepalese contact. There in Nepal also three members were subsequently arrested, according to reports.

The Nepalese contact had reported told police that he received instruction from a contact in Pakistan. One other such train accident was being planned according to the criminal. When Bihar police found high intensity explosives near Ghorasahan, on Tuesday they suggested links of Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI could have been behind the Indore-Patna derailment accident. But Rijiju said, “Would be able to comment once the probe is completed.”

In 2007, the blast in Samjhauta express, which was on its way from Delhi to Lahore, had left nearly 68 people dead.