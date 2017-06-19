Delhi Labour Minister Gopal Rai launches website for aspirants of job fair

Delhi Labour Minister Gopal Rai today launched a web portal where applicants and employers can register themselves for a five-day job fair to be held next month in the city. (Express Photo)

Delhi Labour Minister Gopal Rai today launched a web portal where applicants and employers can register themselves for a five-day job fair to be held next month in the city. The portal intends to simplify the registration process as earlier, job seekers had to visit fairs and stand in long queues before applying for employment. The Minister said that the five-day job fair, organised by the Delhi government, will be held in East Delhi’s Vishwas Nagar starting from July 11 for which youths and employers can register themselves on the newly-launched portal.

“A person looking for employment can visit the website of the directorate of employment’s to register themselves for the job fair. At the portal, applicant can find a job as per their skill and qualification,” Rai told reporters here.

He also said that the private companies will have to register themselves with the government to participate in the job fair. “The government will also request industry bodies like Assocham, FICCI to participate in the July event to provide more opportunities to job seekers,” Rai said. He also said that the government has so far organised two job fairs, where 12,000 people have got employment in private companies. “The government has also planned to organise another job fair in September or October on a large scale. At present, there are around 14 lakh people registered with the government-run employment exchange,” he added.